AIRSHOW-Airbus CEO sees up to 100 A330neo air show orders

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 The head of planemaker Airbus predicted up to 100 orders for the newly launched A330neo at the Farnborough Airshow and gave the clearest indication so far that the decision to upgrade the jet would trigger a halt to development of the A350-800.

"Two digits, maybe three digits," Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said when asked by journalists how may orders Airbus would be able to gather this week.

He said the A330neo and larger A350-900 would meet the needs of the market and predicted that remaining customers for the A350-800 would convert to one of those models, adding however that it was "up to the market to decide".

Reuters reported on Sunday that Airbus would launch the revamped jet with close to 100 order commitments.

