版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 16日 星期三 21:34 BJT

AIRSHOW-Safran says Hainan Airlines engine deal to be worth $1.3 bln

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Safran said an order from China's Hainan Airlines to supply CFM International engines to power 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes will be worth $1.3 billion at list prices.

The carrier announced the commitment to buy the narrow-body planes at Farnborough Airshow earlier on Wednesday. The purchase is subject to approval from the Chinese government.

CFM is a joint venture between France's Safran and General Electric. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
