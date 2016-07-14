AIRSHOW-CFM International signs new deals worth $8.2 bln at Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Aircraft engine maker CFM International, jointly owned by General Electric and France's Safran, said on Thursday it had won new deals worth $8.2 billion at the Farnborough Airshow.

The new deals included orders, commitments and long-term service agreements for a total of 565 engines from airlines including AirAsia, Air Europa and TAP Portugal. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Tim Hepher, Editing by Paul Sandle)