AIRSHOW-Safran says 9 Air order for CFM engines worth $3.7 bln

BRIEF-Acorda qtrly GAAP net loss $0.41 per diluted share
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Chinese low-cost airline 9 Air has placed an order for CFM International engines worth $3.7 billion at list prices, including spare engines and a long-term service agreement, French aerospace group Safran said on Wednesday.
CFM, a joint venture between Safran and General Electric , will supply LEAP-1B engines to power 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and CFM56-7B engines to power 20 Next-Generation 737s, Safran said at the Farnborough Airshow.
CFM will also guarantee maintenance costs for all 105 LEAP-1B and CFM56-7B engines on a dollar-per-engine-flight-hour basis as part of the deal with 9 Air, which is a unit of Juneyao Airlines.
The LEAP-1B, which is the sole powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX, began ground testing last month. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 34% to $313.9 million, a record quarter-end value
* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook