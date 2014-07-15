AIRSHOW-Lessor CIT says to be an Airbus A330neo launch customer

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Aircraft lessor CIT became one of the launch customers for Airbus' revamped A330neo model on Tuesday, signing a memorandum of understanding to buy 15 wide-body A330-900neo and five narrow-body A321ceo aircraft.
The total deal is worth $4.7 billion at list prices, Airbus told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow, adding that CIT could switch between the A330-900neo and A330-800neo models under the terms of the order.
CIT said it would announce its engine selection for the A321 aircraft at a later date. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms