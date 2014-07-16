版本:
AIRSHOW -Rolls-Royce engines to power CIT's 15 Airbus A330neos

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 U.S. aircraft leasing firm CIT Group said on Wednesday it had agreed a deal for Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines to power 15 Airbus A330-900neo planes it recently ordered.

Deliveries were initially scheduled to begin in 2018, CIT said at the Farnborough Airshow. (Reporting by Mark Potter; editing by Jason Neely)
