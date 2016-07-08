Britain not retreating from NATO after Brexit - Dunne

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 British voters' decision in a June 23 referendum to back leaving the European Union does not change the country' commitment to remain a strong partner in the NATO aliance, Britain's Minister for Defence Procurement Philip Dunne said on Friday.
Britain is "not retreating into its shell" after the vote, Dunne told reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show.
He said Britain remained the largest international partner on the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet programme, with about 15 percent of each jet produced by firms in Britain.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.