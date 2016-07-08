Britain not retreating from NATO after Brexit - Dunne

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 British voters' decision in a June 23 referendum to back leaving the European Union does not change the country' commitment to remain a strong partner in the NATO aliance, Britain's Minister for Defence Procurement Philip Dunne said on Friday.

Britain is "not retreating into its shell" after the vote, Dunne told reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show.

He said Britain remained the largest international partner on the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet programme, with about 15 percent of each jet produced by firms in Britain.

