AIRSHOW-EasyJet says CFM order valued at $3.3 bln

July 14 British low-cost airline easyJet Plc
said its order to CFM International SA for 270 engines
was valued at about $3.3 billion at list price by the engine
maker.
EasyJet had earlier said it had negotiated a reduced price
with CFM, but that the details were confidential.
CFM, a joint venture between Safran SA and General
Electric Co, will provide the engines for easyJet's order
of 35 Airbus A320 aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo
aircraft.
CFM's rivals include Pratt & Whitney, a division of United
Technologies Corp.
