AIRSHOW-BAE Systems battles Lockheed for $10 bln F-16 upgrade work

* BAE expects to win a majority of F-16 upgrade work
* Singapore, Greece among F-16 upgrade opportunities
By Sarah Young and Andrea Shalal
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Europe's largest
defence contractor BAE Systems expects to win more than
half of the $10 billion market to modernise F-16 fighter jets,
saying its cost-effective offering could give it an edge in the
battle with Lockheed Martin.
In 2012, BAE was selected to upgrade over 130 South Korean
F-16s, beating Lockheed Martin, the plane's maker, for a
contract worth up to $1.3 billion.
Tighter military budgets in the United States and Europe
have resulted in a dearth of orders for new jets, forcing weapon
makers like BAE and Lockheed to battle it out for upgrade work.
The global market for similar upgrades on F-16 jets is
estimated at about $10 billion over the next ten years,
according to BAE System's vice president for global fighter
programmes John Bean.
Bean was optimistic that BAE's "cost effective" proposition
would help it win a large share of that market.
"A majority of it is our expectation," Bean said, when asked
how much of the total F-16 upgrade work BAE thought it could
win.
BAE's strategy of operating without the need for the large,
expensive infrastructure of the equipment maker itself, would
help it win business, he explained.
"It's the way we structure the business that allows us to be
more cost effective," he said.
SINGAPORE, GREECE
Singapore and Greece are amongst the future F-16
modernisation opportunities for both companies, while BAE said
it had also received interest from Turkey and Chile, plus three
to four other countries which Bean said had not gone public.
Bill McHenry, head of business development for Lockheed's
F-16 program, said his company was standing ready to support
Singapore's upgrade plans, but could not say when a possible
order could be finalised.
McHenry also said that with economic conditions improving in
Greece, that country, with a long-standing interest in a revamp,
was once again in talks with possible providers. Greece could
firm up its plans in the next six months to a year, he said.
Lockheed suffered a blow this year when the U.S. Air Force
cancelled planned upgrades for a number of F-16s due to budget
constraints, but McHenry said the Air Force was now pursuing
more modest and limited upgrades to its F-16s that would include
a mission computer upgrade and new cockpit avionics.
Lockheed remained on track to complete similar work for
Taiwan, McHenry said. "That program is on schedule," he told
Reuters in an interview at the Royal International Air Tattoo
last week.
BAE's Bean said South Korea's F-16s would be fitted with new
weapons systems, e-scan radar and new mission avionics, adding
that BAE's improvement capability offered higher resolution
screens and higher speed technologies compared with its rivals.
Up to 3,000 F-16s could eventually need upgrades, Bean said,
with interest from countries including Egypt and Morocco a
future possibility.
BAE has established a team of 165 in Fort Worth, Texas, to
do the work and plans to add another 150 engineers to the team.
(Editing by Mark Potter)