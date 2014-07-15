版本:
AIRSHOW-GE expects to meet $30 bln air show target by end Tueday

LONDON, July 15 GE Aviation chief executive David Joyce said the firm expected to achieve its Farnborough Airshow target of $30 billion of orders and commitments by the end of Tuesday.

Joyce also said GE Aviation hoped to finalise an engine deal soon with Qatar Airways over Boeing 777X planes. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
