公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

AIRSHOW-Chinese customer signs commitment for 30 Boeing 737 jets

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Boeing said on Tuesday an undisclosed Chinese customer had signed a commitment for 30 737 planes, including a mix of 737 MAX and Next-Generation 737 models.

The U.S. planemaker said the deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, was worth more than $3 billion at current list prices. (Editing by Mark Potter)

