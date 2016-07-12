AIRSHOW-Chinese customer signs commitment for 30 Boeing 737 jets

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Boeing said on Tuesday an undisclosed Chinese customer had signed a commitment for 30 737 planes, including a mix of 737 MAX and Next-Generation 737 models.
The U.S. planemaker said the deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, was worth more than $3 billion at current list prices. (Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.