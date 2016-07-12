AIRSHOW-Airbus says plans to lift A320 production still warranted

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Airbus's plans to raise production of its top-selling A320 family of single-aisle jets are "still warranted", the European planemaker's sales chief said on Tuesday, amid aviation industry concerns about a faltering global economy.

Airbus plans to eventually lift production of A320 jets to 60 a month, from around 42 currently.

When asked whether Airbus would announce further orders for its A321neo model on the second day of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, John Leahy replied: "Hope so."

He also said he was disappointed at the time it was taking to get U.S. licences for Airbus's planned sale of jets to Iran. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)