AIRSHOW-Intrepid Aviation orders six Boeing 777-300ER

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. leasing company Intrepid Aviation announced an order on Tuesday for six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft valued at $1.9 billion at list prices.

The company has an option to purchase an additional four 777 aircraft, Boeing said at the Farnborough Airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Mark Potter)
