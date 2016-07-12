AIRSHOW-LATAM Airlines shares soar as Qatar takes stake

(Recasts first paragraph, adds share price, background)
By Conor Humphries and Rosalba O'Brien
FARNBOROUGH/SANTIAGO July 12 Qatar Airways has
agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of LATAM Airlines,
the two companies said on Tuesday, in a $613 million deal that
sent shares in Latin America's largest airline soaring.
The deal follows Qatar Airways' purchase last year of 15
percent of British Airways owner International Airlines Group
, which, like Qatar and LATAM, is a member of the
Oneworld airline alliance.
The move is part of a rapid global expansion by the
Doha-based airline, which is due to talk to Italian carrier
Meridiana later on Tuesday about the proposed purchase of a 49
percent stake.
Latin American airlines have struggled as a global
commodities downturn has sapped growth and weakened currencies,
but the region's growing middle class and untapped potential
still make it an attractive target for foreign carriers.
For LATAM Airlines itself, the cash injection was a welcome
boost, analysts said. Shares hit their highest level in over a
year, up 20 percent to 5,400 pesos in Santiago and $8.20 in the
U.S..
Formed in a merger between onetime investor darling Chile's
LAN and Brazil's TAM in 2012, the company has repeatedly
disappointed the market, with full-year earnings losses reported
in the last four years.
It has reduced fleet spending and cut capacity, particularly
from Brazil, and has said its recovery is dependent on an
improvement in that country's economy.
The agreement provides for Qatar Airways to acquire up to 10
percent of LATAM's total shares following a capital increase.
"This investment provides potential opportunities for Qatar
Airways' global network, alongside our successful investment in
IAG," Qatar Airways' chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, told a
media briefing at the Farnborough Airshow in England.
In coming weeks, LATAM will hold an extraordinary
shareholders meeting to propose a capital increase of $613
million through the issuance of new shares at $10 per share, the
companies said in a statement. The airline's controlling
shareholder families have agreed to the transaction.
The deal will also give Qatar the right to name a board
member, subject to approval by the rest of the board.
"In addition to strengthening our financial position, (this
deal) will allow us to explore new opportunities for
connectivity with Asia and the Middle East," LATAM's chief
executive, Enrique Cueto, said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries in Farnborough and Rosalba
O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Mark Potter)