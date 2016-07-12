版本:
AIRSHOW-Qatar to acquire up to 10 pct of LATAM Airlines

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Qatar Airways has agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines, in a deal that would inject $613 million into the Chile-based carrier, the two companies said on Tuesday.

"We have signed a subscription agreement that provides for Qatar Airways to acquire up to 10 percent of LATAM's total shares, which will be acquired in connection with a capital increase," Qatar chief executive Akbar Al Baker told a media briefing at the Farnborough Airshow.

Under the agreement, LATAM will hold an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting by Sept. 2 to propose a capital increase of $613 million through the issuance of new shares at $10 per share, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)

