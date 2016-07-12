AIRSHOW-Qatar to acquire up to 10 pct of LATAM Airlines

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Qatar Airways has agreed to acquire up to 10 percent of Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines, in a deal that would inject $613 million into the Chile-based carrier, the two companies said on Tuesday.
"We have signed a subscription agreement that provides for Qatar Airways to acquire up to 10 percent of LATAM's total shares, which will be acquired in connection with a capital increase," Qatar chief executive Akbar Al Baker told a media briefing at the Farnborough Airshow.
Under the agreement, LATAM will hold an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting by Sept. 2 to propose a capital increase of $613 million through the issuance of new shares at $10 per share, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.