版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 17:15 BJT

AIRSHOW-Airbus expects at least 50 A330neo orders, aiming for over 100

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Airbus sales chief John Leahy expects at least 50 orders for the European planemaker's revamped A330neo at this week's Farnborough Airshow, and is aiming for over 100, he told Reuters Insider TV on Tuesday.

Leahy also said the A330neo would have 25 percent lower capital costs than Boeing's rival 787 Dreamliner.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐