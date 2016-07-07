High rate of F-35 production more vital than restarting F-22 -U.S. general

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 Restarting production of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-22 Raptor fighter jet would be time-consuming and costly and it is more important to ensure a continued high rate of production of Lockheed's F-35 fighter jet, a U.S. general said on Thursday.
U.S. Air Force General Hawk Carlisle told reporters at a military air show in Britain that a decision about restarting F-22 production was ultimately up to the U.S. Congress, which has asked the Air Force to look into the issue.
But he said that restarting production of the fighter jet would drain resources from other big projects, including the F-35 programme, where rising production rates are finally helping to drive down costs after years of delays. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.