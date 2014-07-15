AIRSHOW-US lifts grounding order for Lockheed F-35 fighters-sources

BRIEF-Citizens & Northern qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Citizens & Northern Corp - Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26per share
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. military officials have lifted a fleetwide grounding order for Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, but will maintain some operating restrictions on the jets given an ongoing investigation into a massive engine failure last month, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Discussions are still under way about whether the decision will clear the way for the newest U.S. warplane to travel to Britain to make its international debut at the Farnborough air show, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Agreement to deploy co's SIAscopy skin imaging technology in health, wellness clinics, mobile testing units operated by HCBV in Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau