版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 16:01 BJT

AIRSHOW-US lifts grounding order for Lockheed F-35 fighters-sources

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 U.S. military officials have lifted a fleetwide grounding order for Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets, but will maintain some operating restrictions on the jets given an ongoing investigation into a massive engine failure last month, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Discussions are still under way about whether the decision will clear the way for the newest U.S. warplane to travel to Britain to make its international debut at the Farnborough air show, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐