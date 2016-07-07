Lockheed says on track for first combat-ready U.S. Air Force F-35

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter jet programme is on track for the
U.S. Air Force to declare an initial squadron of jets ready for
combat between August and December, a senior Lockheed official
told reporters on Thursday.
Jeff Babione, Lockheed's F-35 programme manager, said the
decision was up to the Air Force, but Lockheed had delivered the
airplanes required for that first squadron.
The U.S. Marine Corps declared its first squadron of
radar-evading F-35 fighter jets ready for combat a year ago.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Susan Fenton)