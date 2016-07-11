AIRSHOW-Pentagon unveils new cost-cutting initiatives for F-35 fighter jet

| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11
Department on Monday extended by two years a project that has
cut the cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter
plane by more than $1 million per jet, and kicked off a similar
project to cut operating and maintenance costs.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office is working closely with
industry to drive down the cost of the jets - now running just
over $100 million per jet - to around $85 million by 2019.
The F-35 program is the Pentagon's costliest arms program.
The U.S. military plans to spend $379 billion to buy a total of
2,457 F-35 warplanes over the next decades.
Under the Blueprint for Affordability cost-cutting program
first announced two years ago, Lockheed and its key suppliers,
Northrop Grumman Corp and Britain's BAE Systems Plc
were due to invest $170 million in new technologies,
materials and processes to lower production costs.
They are due to recoup their initial outlays from the
government once the accrued savings are verified. Specific
programs included boosting efficiency through improved tooling,
automating production by introducing robotics, and even
modifying assembly instructions.
The project funded 193 separate initiatives, of which 75
were still in process. The investments are expected to save
$1.15 million per aircraft in the ninth production lot, and $1.7
million in the 10th. Over the life of the program, the changes
will save around $4 billion, according to the F-35 program.
Over the next two years, the companies have agreed to invest
$24 million left over from the original program, and up to $170
million more on continued work to lower the cost of the jets,
the program office said.
In addition, the three companies agreed to invest up to $250
million in projects aimed at cutting the cost of operating and
maintaining the jets, with a goal of saving $1 billion over a
five-year period, the F-35 program office said.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall said the extra
investment by industry would help the military bridge to an F-35
block purchase planned in coming years for international
customers that could cut the cost of building the jets by over
$2 billion.
Kendall told reporters that the department was "basically
ready to move forward" on the block buy, initially with a group
of other countries, and then later with the U.S. military.
"We'd like to see that proceed as soon as possible," he
said. "We think we're basically ready to move forward on that."
Kendall said the separate program to cut operating costs
would help the Pentagon achieve its goal of lowering the overall
lifecycle cost of the program - now estimated to be over $1
trillion through 2070 - by 30 percent.
Bennett Croswell, who heads the military engines business of
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies which makes the
F135 engine that powers the F-35, said his company would also
set new cost-cutting targets after completing the engine's
development programme by the end of this month.
He said the new program would involve Britain's Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc, which makes the lift fan for the F-35B
model, which can land vertically like a helicopter.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mark
Potter)