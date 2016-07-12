AIRSHOW-Lockheed to sell 10 LM-100J freighters to Brazil's Bravo

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Bravo Industries LLC, a Brazil-based logistics firm, has agreed to buy 10 LM-100J commercial freighter aircraft from Lockheed Martin Corp, the two companies announced on Tuesday.

Bravo's Logística division, which consists of Bravo Cargas and Bravo MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul), plans to operate the turboprop LM-100J for air cargo operations in Brazil, the companies said.

Lockheed and Bravo officials signed a term sheet for the deal at the Farnborough International Airshow outside London, with detailed negotiations to follow. They gave no financial details.

"The LM-100J is uniquely suited to reach Brazil's underserved regions where we do business. These are areas that lack ground support and certain critical infrastructure required by other commercial freighters," J.R. Pereira, president and CEO of Bravo Industries, said in a statement.

Bravo is the third buyer for the commercial variant of Lockheed's popular C-130J military transport plane, which can land on shorter and unimproved runways. It mirrors the military plane, without military avionics and communications equipment.

Bravo joins ASL Aviation, an Irish aviation services company, which announced plans to buy 10 of the freighters at the same air show in 2014, and another undisclosed customer.

Lockheed gave no details on the identity of the undisclosed buyer, or the size of that order.

The largest U.S. weapons maker launched the civil variant of its C-130J Super Hercules military transporter in February 2014, saying it expected to sell about 75 or more of the planes to mining and energy firms, and other commercial and government customers.

"The LM-100J is the only commercial freighter that can fully meet the varying demands of the Brazilian market, said Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's aeronautics division.

Carvalho told Reuters in 2014 that he was optimistic the company could sell 100 or more of the new planes to replace the 100 L-100 planes it built from 1964 to 1992.

Lockheed is currently building the first LM-100J, which is due to be delivered in 2018. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)