AIRSHOW-UK's Monarch orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Britain's Monarch Airlines confirmed on Monday it had ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, ditching its current supplier Airbus.

The deal, highlighting intense competition for sales of narrowbody medium-haul jets, was first reported by Reuters on July 1.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
