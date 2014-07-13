AIRSHOW-Pratt offers improved A320neo engines in battle with CFM

LONDON, July 13 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney unveiled an enhancement to its engine for the Airbus A320neo plane on Sunday that it says will improve fuel burn efficiency by a further 2 percent, stepping up the battle with rival CFM.

Pratt, a division of United Technologies Corp, said the new PW1100G-JM engine, dubbed the Advantage, would be released in 2019 and that it was already offering it to airline customers.

Pratt competes with CFM, a joint venture between Safran and GE, on engines for the A320neo. Airlines usually decide at a later date what engine to put in planes they have ordered.

CFM announced on Sunday an order worth $2.6 billion at list prices to provide engines for 100 Airbus A320neo jets that American Airlines has on order.

"Under the wing, we need to differentiate ourselves and that's what we're doing here," David Brantner, president of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, told journalists ahead of the Farnborough air show that begins on Monday.

When asked about whether Pratt would be looking to try to win easyJet and Ryanair away from their regular engine supplier CFM, he said Pratt would make an offer, but would not do so at any price.

"We'll take a shot at those customers, and if the economics are right, we'll come but we're not going to give that away," he said.

"We'll get our fair share of orders, they'll get theirs," he added of CFM. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)