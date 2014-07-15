AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways seeks compensation for A380 delivery delay

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Qatar Airways will seek compensation from Airbus for delays in the deliver of three of the European planemaker's A380 superjumbos, the Gulf carrier's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Akbar Al Baker also said at the Farnborough Airshow that he was confident Airbus would deliver at least one A350 aircraft to his airline this year, and that he was not in a hurry to sign a final order for Boeing 777X jets.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)