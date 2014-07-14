AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways rejected first three A380s, disappointed with Airbus

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Qatar Airways
rejected the first three new A380 superjumbos supplied to it by
Airbus, its chief executive said, adding it was very
disappointed with the European planemaker.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker also said the
airline was not yet ready to finalise an order for 50 Boeing
777X - the U.S planemaker's new version of its 777
long-haul jet.
Al Baker was speaking to Reuters Insider TV on the sidelines
of the Farnborough Airshow.
Delivery of Qatar Airways's first three A380s has been hit
by delays due to unresolved cabin issues, forcing Qatar to
withdraw the jet from the industry jamboree in southern England.
The delivery had originally been expected around the end of
May but was pushed back after the airline apparently rejected
the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by
Mark Potter)