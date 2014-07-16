版本:
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways finalises $19 bln Boeing 777X plane deal

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it had finalised an order for 50 Boeing 777-9 X planes worth around $19 billion at list prices.

The Gulf carrier also said it had agreed purchase rights to buy a further 50 777X aircraft, potentially doubling the size of the deal. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jason Neely)
