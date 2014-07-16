AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways finalises $19 bln Boeing 777X plane deal

BRIEF-KKR & CO qtrly net income per unit $0.52
* KKR & CO LP says aum was $137.6 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of $8.0 billion, compared to aum of $129.6 billion as of december 31, 2016
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it had finalised an order for 50 Boeing 777-9 X planes worth around $19 billion at list prices.
The Gulf carrier also said it had agreed purchase rights to buy a further 50 777X aircraft, potentially doubling the size of the deal. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jason Neely)
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Potashcorp reports first-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share