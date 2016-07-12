AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce CEO says cost savings of up to 1 bln stg possible

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East, in the process of leading a turnaround plan at the British engine maker, said on Tuesday cost savings of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) were possible but there was no target set yet.
Saying he was confident of achieving the 150-200 million pound level of savings set last year, East told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow Rolls-Royce was also looking to future projects, including a possible new Boeing plane.
"We would like to participate if it's a sensible opportunity. We will see what plane they (Boeing) actually come up with, if they come up with one," East said.
The chief executive, who has been in the helm for a year, repeated he did not expect Rolls-Royce to undertake any large-scale disposals, but that the company may gradually look to reduce the number of products it makes in its marine and power systems units.
($1 = 0.7598 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.