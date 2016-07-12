AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce eyes new engine project as turnaround takes hold

(Recasts, adds further CEO comments, background)
By Sarah Young
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Rolls-Royce
is ready to provide Boeing with an engine should it
design a new plane, Chief Executive Warren East said on Tuesday,
as a turnaround plan at the British company gains traction.
East said current cost-saving plans were on track, and that
much larger ones of up to 1 billion pounds were possible, but
there was no target set, putting the company on a strong footing
to start thinking about future growth.
The CEO was now encouraging his leadership team to start "to
think about life after transformation".
Rolls-Royce would like to make the engine for any possible
new Boeing plane, East told reporters at the Farnborough
Airshow.
"We would like to participate if it's a sensible
opportunity. We will see what plane they (Boeing) actually come
up with, East said.
Boeing is examining a possible aircraft in the "middle of
the market" which it identifies as 200-270 seats between the
largest narrowbody jets and the smallest widebody aircraft,
capable of linking up cities over long distances within the same
region or across the Atlantic. Industry sources have said it is
contemplating two versions carrying about 220 and 260 people.
East said Rolls-Royce was working on two new engines, the
Advance and Ultra Fan programmes, and both were going well.
"If there are decisions from Boeing over the next 18 months
or so we'll be well positioned to take advantage," East said,
adding Rolls-Royce would also be ready whether that timeframe
was six months or three years.
COST SAVINGS
East said he was confident of achieving the 150-200 million
pound level of cost savings by 2017 which he set last year, and
that future announcements over Rolls-Royce's turnaround
programme would contain new targets.
"We are exploring how we can take that forward beyond 2017
to larger numbers," he said.
Asked specifically about a 1 billion pound cost saving
ambition reported by the Financial Times, East told reporters
that was the sort of number Rolls-Royce would need to reach to
bring its margins in line with its competitor, GE.
"I do not see any reason why we cannot achieve the sort of
benchmark margin levels and that would imply that sort of number
(1 billion pounds) out, but it is not a fixed target," he said.
A spokesman for Rolls-Royce clarified the company was
seeking 1 billion pounds of additional profitability to make its
margins more competitive and it would look not just for cost
savings, but also try to achieve it through productivity
improvements.
East, who has been at the helm for a year, repeated he did
not expect Rolls-Royce to undertake any large-scale disposals,
but that the company would instead look to reduce the number of
products it makes in its marine and power systems units.
Rolls-Royce will release half-year results on July 28.
($1 = 0.7598 pounds)
