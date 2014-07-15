AIRSHOW-Japan's SMBC Aviation Capital orders 115 Airbus A320 planes

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Japanese aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has signed a firm order for 110 A320neo and five A320ceo planes in a deal worth around $11.8 billion at list prices.

SMBC Aviation Capital said in a statement that it had options to convert the majority of the A320neo aircraft and all of the A320ceo aircraft into larger A321 variants. The company will announce its engine choice at a later date.

Airbus said the SMBC order took it past 3,000 firm orders for the re-engined A320neo model.

SMBC Chief Executive Peter Barrett told a news conference at Farnborough Airshow that the lessor had not yet had a chance to look at the revamped Airbus A330neo.

"It's very early days, and we were focused on this order," he said. "I would say that based on the success of the A320neo and the concept and the way Airbus has managed it, it bodes well for the A330neo." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; editing by Jason Neely)