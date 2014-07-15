版本:
AIRSHOW-Tech Mahindra to set up Canadian Aerospace head office in Montréal

TORONTO, July 15 Tech Mahindra Ltd said it plans to set up a new Canadian Aerospace head office in greater Montréal, a move that is likely to result in the creation of about 300 jobs over the next three years.

The Indian engineering and information technology company, which has had a presence in Montreal since 2005, announced its plans at the Farnborough International Airshow on Tuesday.

"The Greater Montréal center will provide expertise to both design and manufacturing engineering support to the Canadian customer base," said Tech Mahindra's North American head Lakshmanan Chidambaram, in a statement distributed in Canada. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by; W Simon)
