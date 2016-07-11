AIRSHOW-Britain inks multi-billion pound Boeing deals

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Britain announced
on Monday the completion of multi-billion dollar deals with
Boeing to buy nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes
and to upgrade 50 Apache helicopters.
The Ministry of Defence made the announcements at the
opening of the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, the
aerospace industry's premier showcase.
Britain announced its intention to buy the submarine-hunting
P-8A planes in November to plug a gap in its defences that has
existed since 2010, when it ditched the Nimrod, built by
Britain's BAE Systems.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said they would provide
protection to the country's nuclear weapons and aircraft
carriers.
He did not give an exact price for the order, but said the
development of maritime patrol aircraft, including
infrastructure and training, would cost the country 3 billion
pounds ($3.9 billion) over the next decade.
The deal involving the 50 AH-64E Apache helicopters is worth
$2.3 billion, the ministry of defence said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7762 pounds)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)