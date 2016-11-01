AIRSHOW-Airbus sees China demand for 5,970 jets over 20 years

ZHUHAI, China Nov 1 Aircraft maker Airbus Group
on Tuesday said it had raised its 20-year forecast for
aircraft demand in China by about 500 planes as growth in the
country's middle class fuels private consumption, underpinning
air travel growth.
Airbus said it expected total demand for 5,970 passenger
jets worth $945 billion in the next 20 years, including 4,230
medium-haul, single-aisle jets like its A320 or Boeing Co's
737.
The increase of about 500 aircraft compared to a previous
prediction had been embedded in the plane maker's global
forecasts since July, but not previously published separately.
Airbus executives unveiled the Chinese forecasts at Airshow
China, held every other year in Zhuhai, southern China.
