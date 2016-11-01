CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-China's COMAC says world will need nearly 40,000 new airliners in next 20 yrs

(Corrects COMAC's C919 orders to 570 from 517)
By Brenda Goh
ZHUHAI, China Nov 1 State-owned Commercial
Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) on Tuesday
forecast the global airline industry will need almost 40,000 new
planes worth $5.23 trillion over the next 20 years, with Chinese
buyers taking almost a fifth of that.
In a market outlook published at the country's biggest
airshow in Zhuhai, southern China, the aircraft maker said it
expected the industry to deliver 39,948 new planes over
2016-2035 on the back of 4.45 percent annual growth in revenue
per kilometre flown by passengers, a standard industry measure.
COMAC's forecast assumes the global economy maintains an
average annual growth rate of 3 percent.
The Chinese market - expected to see annual passenger
traffic growth of 6.1 percent over 2016-2035 - will need 6,865
new aircraft worth $930 billion over the period, with passenger
revenue from China to account for 18 percent of global revenue
by 2035, COMAC said.
Earlier on Tuesday, COMAC said it had clinched 23 new firm
orders for its long-delayed C919 passenger jet, from two Chinese
leasing firms who also took out options to buy 33 more. COMAC
said it has now received a total of 570 orders for C919s, mainly
from Chinese lessors.
The Shanghai-based company is eager to challenge dominant
plane makers Airbus Group and Boeing Co in the
lucrative narrow-body jet market, but has yet to send its C919
jet out on its first flight. The C919 is now scheduled to reach
its first buyers in 2018 after a series of production delays
pushed deliveries back four years.
COMAC said separately on Tuesday that China Eastern Airlines
will be the launch customer for the C919, which may
take its first test flight later this year or early 2017.
The plane maker is also behind China's first locally built
regional jet, the ARJ-21, which entered service with Chengdu
Airlines in January after being more than 10 years behind
schedule. The market for regional jets is currently dominated by
Brazil's Embraer and Canada's Bombardier,
who currently dominate the market.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)