AIRSHOW-China debuts J-20 stealth fighter in flypast at Zhuhai

ZHUHAI, China Nov 1 China showcased its Chengdu
J-20 stealth fighter for the first time in public on Tuesday,
sending it on a flypast over Airshow China, the country's
biggest meeting of aircraft makers and buyers in the southern
city of Zhuhai.
Beijing hopes the radar-evading fighter, which until now has
only been seen by bloggers, will help narrow China's military
technology gap with the United States. The J-20 resembles
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-22 Raptor, analysts say,
thought it lacks the U.S. jet's clout.
