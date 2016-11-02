AIRSHOW-China's COMAC, Russia's UAC set up JV to develop widebody jet

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
ZHUHAI Nov 2 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said on Wednesday it has set up a joint venture with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) as part of ambitious plans to jointly develop a widebody jet.
The joint venture, to be based in Shanghai, will start operations in 2016, COMAC said in a document released at Airshow China in Zhuhai, the country's biggest air expo.
The jumbo jet represents the two countries' aim to compete in the widebody segment, currently controlled by Europe's Airbus Group and Boeing Co of the United States.
COMAC said on Wednesday the two firms are currently evaluating and looking globally for suppliers.
Plans for the aircraft by the two state-controlled firms were first announced in 2014, but few details of the project have been disclosed since then. The companies said in June last year they want to begin deliveries in 2025, a target Western industry analysts consider extremely ambitious.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.