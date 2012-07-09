AIRSHOW-US arms makers cite strong demand from foreign buyers

* Big demand from Middle East, Asia
* Companies eye expanded international revenues
* Northrop, key US officials absent
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 Military budgets
may be under pressure in the United States and Europe but there
is growing demand from the Middle East, Asia and other regions
for new fighter jets, helicopters and surveillance equipment,
top weapons industry executives say.
"We have probably our busiest air show as of right now,"
William Swanson, chief executive of Raytheon Co told
Reuters in an interview on the opening day of the Farnborough
International Airshow, the largest aerospace showcase in the
world.
British Prime Minister David Cameron opened the show, where
83 trade and military delegations from over 43 countries got a
firsthand look at new commercial and military aircraft,
including Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, the European
four-nation Typhoon and the V-22 Osprey, a tilt-rotor aircraft
built by Boeing and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron.
Foreign sales account for about 25 percent of Raytheon's $25
billion in annual sales, said Swanson, who comes to the show
every year to meet personally with foreign buyers, and can't
understand why other defense companies are so focused on their
domestic troubles.
"There's opportunities there. Don't sit there and go, 'Oh
woe is me.' Look at it and say, 'Okay, where's the
opportunity?" Swanson told Reuters in an interview.
Even the U.S. military market remained very rich, despite
deep cuts in spending expected in coming years, he said.
"They're still spending $500 billion dollars."
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber and
the Global Hawk high-altitude surveillance drone, stayed home
this year, saying it preferred air shows in the Middle East and
Asia, where most of the new demand for weapons is emerging.
The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, and Vice
Admiral David Venlet, who runs the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
program, also skipped this year's arms and airplane bonanza,
mindful of pressing budget problems at home.
Chris Chadwick, president of Boeing Military Aircraft, said
continuing uncertainty about the U.S. budget had dampened the
mood at the show, where rain clouds literally darkened the sky
all day. Foreign arms buyers were still out in force.
Boeing was offering demonstration flights of its V-22
Osprey, which flies like a plane but takes off and lands like a
helicopter. It also reported continued interest in its F-15 and
F/A-18 fighter jets, mainly from buyers in the Middle East.
"We don't see any downturn on the defense side in terms of
engagement by our customers," said Chris Chadwick, president of
Boeing Military Aircraft.
U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Greg Masiello, program manager for
the V-22, told reporters that the first foreign order for the
V-22 could come within the next year.
Israel, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are among
countries looking at possible purchases of the V-22, which
captured a great deal of interest at the Dubai Air Show in
November 2011, Boeing officials say.
Dennis Muilenburg, head of Boeing's defense division, said
international sales accounted for 24 percent of the division's
revenues in 2011, and were on track to reach 25 percent to 30
percent as early as next year, a bit ahead of plan.
He said Boeing could accommodate the first international
sales of its KC-46A refueling tanker as early as 2018.
Lockheed Martin Corp, maker of the F-16, F-22 and
F-35 fighter jets, is aiming to boost its international sales to
20 percent of company revenue from 17 percent now.
The company's radar-evading F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is
competing with Boeing's F-15 and Europe's Typhoon, built by
Finmeccanica Spa, Britain's BAE Systems Plc,
and European defense group EADS, for a huge 60-plane
order from South Korea that may be awarded by year's end.
Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter maker owned by United
Technologies Corp, on Sunday told Reuters that it has a
large backlog of international orders and sees opportunities for
growth in countries like Brazil, India, Turkey, China and
Mexico.
Increased overseas sales and growing demands from buying
countries are resulting in increasingly complex offset
agreements with foreign countries, but many U.S. companies do
not keep a strategic eye on such deals, according to a new study
by the Avascent consulting group.
It reported on Monday that by 2016, global aerospace and
defense firms will have racked up a cumulative $500 billion of
obligations in order to secure weapons sales with foreign
countries.
Offsets, which first appeared after World War Two, are
incentive contracts that weapons makers sign with procuring
governments to facilitate arms sales. They often take the form
of investments in the buying country's own defense industry, but
they vary widely in form and complexity.
Avascent said offsets posed "unnecessary risks" to some
aerospace firms because they lacked a strategic approach to the
issue, leaving oversight to lower-level executives and handling
of such deals on a case-by-case basis.
Swanson said his company had a deliberate approach and
planned offset agreements carefully, often even before
concluding new arms sales. He said he viewed such obligations as
a way to expand Raytheon's global supply chain.
"If you don't have a plan going in, then you have created a
risk," he said, adding his mantra, "Prior planning prevents piss
poor performance."
Boeing's Chadwick said the entire market was becoming more
global, which created an imperative for U.S. companies to step
up their partnerships abroad as Boeing has in India, for
example.
"If you want to succeed in the future you need to have a
global approach to doing business," he said.