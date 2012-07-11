版本:
AIRSHOW-Dreamliner undamaged in minor air show drama

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Fire trucks rushed to the aid of Boeing's Dreamliner jet, the star draw at the Farnborough Airshow, on Wednesday, livening up what has so far been a quiet event in terms of orders, to deal with smoke from a nearby ground power unit (GPU).

Boeing said the plane, which was not damaged, was preparing to leave the air show at the time.

Tag Aviation, which runs Farnborough airport, said the minor incident did not affect any operations at either the airport or the air show.

The air show is the industry's leading event drawing 1,400 trade exhibitors to clinch deals and drink champagne whilst watching acrobatic aerial displays.

European rival Airbus experienced its own mishap at last year's event in Paris, after its much-vaunted A380 was forced into hasty repairs after its wing clipped a building.

The Dreamliner flew at the Farnborough show on Monday in Boeing's first civil air show display in over 20 years.

