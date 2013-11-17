版本:
AIRSHOW-Emirates orders 50 more Airbus A380

DUBAI Nov 17 Dubai's Emirates announced an order for 50 additional Airbus A380 superjumbos on Sunday, minutes after placing a record order for 150 Boeing jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The deal is worth $23 billion at list prices and brings total orders from Emirates alone for the world's largest jetliner to 140 aircraft, its chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told a news conference.

