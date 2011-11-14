AIRSHOW-Kuwait's Alafco boosts A320neo order to $4.6 bln

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
PARIS Nov 14 Kuwaiti lessor Alafco placed a $4.6 billion expanded order for 50 Airbus A320neo passenger jets at the Dubai Air Show on Monday.
The order supersedes a provisional order for 30 aircraft announced at the Paris Air Show in June.
Reuters reported last week that Alafco was expected to expand its order for A320neos, a revamped version of Airbus's best-selling narrowbody which competes with the Boeing 737.
Alafco Chairman Ahmad Al Zabin said he was not greatly concerned about economic turmoil in Europe derailing long-term aircraft demand especially in the Middle East.
"We are talking long term, what is happening now is short term," he told a news conference.
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.
* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement