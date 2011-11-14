AIRSHOW-Kuwait's Alafco boosts A320neo order to $4.6 bln

PARIS Nov 14 Kuwaiti lessor Alafco placed a $4.6 billion expanded order for 50 Airbus A320neo passenger jets at the Dubai Air Show on Monday.

The order supersedes a provisional order for 30 aircraft announced at the Paris Air Show in June.

Reuters reported last week that Alafco was expected to expand its order for A320neos, a revamped version of Airbus's best-selling narrowbody which competes with the Boeing 737.

Alafco Chairman Ahmad Al Zabin said he was not greatly concerned about economic turmoil in Europe derailing long-term aircraft demand especially in the Middle East.

"We are talking long term, what is happening now is short term," he told a news conference.

