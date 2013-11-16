Boeing says no immediate plans to reopen union talks on 777X

DUBAI Nov 16 Boeing has no immediate plans to
reopen talks with a union representing Washington state
machinists who last week rejected a labour contract linked to
production of its newest jet, its top planemaking official said.
Boeing is keeping "all options open" on where to build the
777X and expects to make a decision "within the next several
months," Boeing Comemrcial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner
told a news conference.
There has been no change in the schedule for the 777X, he
said, speaking on the eve of the Dubai Airshow where Boeing is
expected to launch the jet with as many as 250 orders.