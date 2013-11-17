AIRSHOW-Dubai's Emirates to order A380s at Dubai airshow-chairman

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
DUBAI Nov 17 Dubai's flag carrier Emirates will buy more Airbus A380 superjumbos at the Dubai Airshow, the airline's chairman said on Sunday, adding the carrier's total plane orders will exceed the $18 billion ordered in the last airshow.
The airline is the largest customer of the A380s with an current order of 90 jets.
"We will order A380s," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman of Emirates, told Reuters.
He added that the carrier's order value at the show will exceed its order of $18 billion at the last airshow in 2011.
"Yes, for sure. We (Emirates) will exceed last year's orders," the chairman said.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents