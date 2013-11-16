UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Etihad seen close to buying about 75 Airbus jets

* Etihad said to seek around 50 A350 jets, 25 A320neos
* Announcement could be made at Dubai Airshow on Sunday
* Etihad also seen placing a $18 bln order with Boeing
DUBAI, Nov 16 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in
talks to order as many as 75 Airbus jets, including
around 50 of the European planemaker's long-haul A350, industry
sources said on Saturday.
The roughly $16 billion order, expected to be announced at
the Dubai Airshow on Sunday, may include approximately 25
smaller A320neos, the sources said.
Etihad and Airbus declined to comment.
Airbus is developing the A350 to compete with Boeing's
787 Dreamliner and the proposed new 777X.
The Abu Dhabi carrier has already bought 35 A320s and 12
A350s.
Industry sources have said Etihad is also expected to order
around 55 Boeing jets worth $18 billion from Boeing at
the show, including 25 of its latest long-haul jet, the
777X..
Both Airbus and Boeing are expected to expand industrial
partnerships with Abu Dhabi's state investment fund Mubadala,
whose aerospace division is seeking to be a major supplier for
advanced carbon-composite parts.
Through its Strata subsidiary, it already makes parts for
both planemakers and is seeking to become a centre of excellence
for aircraft tail sections known as empennage.
The week-long aviation show is expected to be dominated by
Boeing as it launches its latest long-haul jet, code-named 777X,
with up to 250 potential orders from airlines.
However, Airbus is hoping to get commitments for its A350s,
A320neos, A330 as well as possibly the A380 superjumbo.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates is the largest
customer for the superjumbo with 90 planes and has said it is
interested in buying another 30, while leasing company Doric
Lease Corp also says it expects to finalise an order soon.
Taking advantage of deep pockets and a geographically
strategic position between East and West, Gulf airlines are
expanding rapidly and diverting long-haul traffic from airlines
in Europe, the United States and parts of Asia.