AIRSHOW-Gulf buyers eye future purchases of Lockheed's F-35 jet

| DUBAI
DUBAI Nov 21 Gulf buyers are nearing decisions
to buy more current generation fighter jets, but the buzz at the
Dubai Airshow was about Lockheed Martin Corp's
radar-evading F-35 fighter - a plane not yet operational and not
even on display there.
The U.S. government sent a big delegation to this year's
show, eager to reassure Gulf leaders about their continued
commitment to the region despite policy differences over Syria
and Iran and signs that Egypt is looking at buying Russian
weapons after a slowdown in U.S. military aid.
For the first time, U.S. government and industry officials
also spoke about the process under way to allow the sale of the
Lockheed jet to the Gulf - probably about five years after
Israel receives its first F-35 fighter jets in 2016.
One Gulf source familiar with the region's defence market
said the F-35 was generating a degree of excitement even before
any U.S. decision to allow its sale to Gulf buyers.
The possibility that the F-35 aircraft might become
available could explain why Gulf countries are taking their time
with decisions on purchases of other fighters, the source said.
Heidi Grant, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of the Air
Force for international programs, said Gulf buyers were focused
on buying additional fourth-generation jets but were clearly
interested in the F-35 - a so-called "fifth-generation" warplane
that is designed to be nearly invisible to enemy radar.
"They're just asking me to monitor it, and when it becomes
available let (them) know," Grant told Reuters in an interview.
"They understand that we haven't made a policy decision to open
up in this region right now."
COMPETITIVE EDGE
Grant said she continued to press for a release of the F-35
technology to the Gulf region, but was also at pains to stick to
U.S. military policy.
"I'm constantly telling the partners in the region that as
their advocate, I'm pushing (other officials) to look at it,"
she said, underscoring the growing importance of building
coalitions in the region and using common equipment.
In addition to U.S. policy guidelines that call for Israel
to maintain a competitive military edge, the U.S. government
always reserves certain capabilities for its own use, Grant
said. At the same time, Washington also wants its partners to be
ready to help conduct coalition operations.
Boeing Co's F-15 and Lockheed's F-16 were approved
for sale to Gulf countries about five years after Israel.
U.S. military sales are handled on a
government-to-government basis, and decisions about releasing
sensitive technologies are made by a committee that includes the
Pentagon, State Department, Commerce Department and other
agencies, depending on the technology in question.
U.S. officials say the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has
rapidly evolved to become the most capable and reliable U.S.
partner in the Gulf region. Washington recently approved the
sale of $4 billion worth of munitions to UAE, as well as an
advanced missile defense system built by Lockheed.
The $392 billion F-35 JSF, the Pentagon's biggest arms
program, has seen a 70 percent increase in costs over initial
estimates and repeated schedule delays, but U.S. officials say
the program has made progress in recent years. The U.S. Marines
Corps says it is on track to start using the plane in mid-2015.
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for the U.S.
military and eight countries that helped fund its development:
Britain, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Australia, Italy, Turkey and
the Netherlands.
Israel and Japan have also placed orders, and South Korea is
expected to announce its plans to buy F-35s on Friday.
"There's demand," Patrick Dewar, executive vice president of
Lockheed's international unit, told Reuters. "There have been
multiple countries - and there will be more - that are
requesting a date certain when F-35 will be released to them,
and the U.S. government has that on their to-do list."
"LET'S DELAY IT"
Dewar said the U.S. government had provided publicly
available information to potential Gulf buyers but no classified
briefs had yet been provided to his knowledge.
He said the F-35 is a multi-role fighter that was designed
to replace the F-16, the F/A-18 and many other warplanes.
"Any air force that currently flies those jets has an
expectation - and should have an expectation - that in the
future at some time, the United States would release the F-35 to
replace those jets," Dewar said.
He said Lockheed was working with the U.S. government to
ensure its release policy was in synch with the planning process
required by each of the governments for big arms deals.
Carrol Chandler, a senior executive with engine maker Pratt
& Whitney, told Reuters earlier this week there was strong
interest in the plane, but it would likely be several years
before exports to the Gulf were approved.
One U.S. source familiar with the world fighter market said
countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia that currently operate
several types of fighters were more likely to buy other
currently available jets in the interim. But countries with
single-fighter fleets like Kuwait could decide to wait for the
F-35 to become available, said the source.
Advanced as it is, the F-35 Lightning must contend with
competition from European manufacturers and Boeing Co, which
tout the benefits of their jets compared with the F-35, and
raise questions about the schedule for the Lockheed jet.
French firm Dassault's Rafale jets and the BAE
Systems -backed Eurofighter Typhoon are in a tight race
to win a deal for at least 60 new aircraft to replace the UAE's
Mirage fleet. UAE is also looking at buying 25 more Lockheed
F-16s as well as upgrades for its existing jets.
The Eurofighter, built by Britain's BAE, EADS and
Italy's Finmeccanica, is being marketed by BAE, which
is chasing deals in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.
Douglas Barrie of the International Institute for Strategic
Studies in London said Lockheed could be trying to stall any
European purchase to buy time to complete development of the
F-35, and get through the U.S. approval process.
In past competitions "when they looked like they weren't
going to win with their current offering ... the strategy
process went from 'Let's win this' to 'Let's delay it'," he
said.
"The delay arguably was about getting the decision point to
where you could put the F-35 on the table and say 'Why don't you
buy the Lightning?'"