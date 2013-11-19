AIRSHOW-US Navy committed to F-35 despite talks about more F/A-18 buys

DUBAI Nov 19 The U.S. Navy remains committed to
the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)
program, but is also looking at options to buy additional Boeing
Co F/A-18 fighter jets, a senior U.S. Navy official said
on Tuesday.
Richard Gilpin, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for
air programs, told Reuters that current plans still called for
purchases of the Boeing F/A-18 and EA-18G electronic attack
planes to end in fiscal 2014.
He said the U.S. military would have to act soon to ensure
continued production of the F/A-18 beyond 2016, but said no
decisions had been made at this point.
He denied that those discussions signalled any wavering of
the Navy's commitment to the F-35 program. "Let me be clear. The
Navy is very committed to moving to JSF. I wouldn't want you to
get the impression that the Navy is not committed to JSF,
because we are," Gilpin said.
He said a possible budget-driven pause in procurement of the
Navy's F-35 C-model would not derail the program, although it
could potentially increase the cost of each airplane.