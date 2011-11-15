AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways seen boosting superjumbo order

DUBAI Nov 15 Qatar Airways looks set to double its order for the world's largest airliner with a purchase of five Airbus A380 superjumbos on Tuesday.

Sources in the Gulf said the $1.9-billion order will be placed at the Dubai Air Show alongside a hefty order from the same airline for approximately 50 of the revamped version of Airbus' smallest range aircraft, the A320 neo.

Airbus and Qatar Airways declined to comment.

One of the world's fastest-growing carriers, Qatar Airways took over the driver's seat at the Dubai Air Show as it negotiated aircraft deals with Airbus and Boeing on the heels of a record order for 50 Boeing 777 aircraft from Dubai's Emirates on Sunday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Praveen Menon)