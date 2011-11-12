AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce reports $500 mln Saudi order

BRIEF-Energen Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.51
* Energen Corp - Energen's board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget (excluding lease renewals and acquisitions) of $790 million
DUBAI Nov 12 Rolls-Royce has won an engine order worth up to $500 million from Saudi Arabian Airlines, the British company said on Sunday.
The deal, announced at the opening of the Dubai Air Show, is to provide engines and support for four Airbus A330 mid-sized aircraft already on order, plus four options.
Sales of the A330 have been boosted by delivery delays of Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner, boosting Rolls-Royce which claims an A330 market share of 75 percent for its Trent 700 engine.
The aircraft is sold with a choice of engines from Rolls-Royce, General Electric and Pratt & Whitney .
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Tim Pearce)
* Pro-Dex Inc - Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 decreased $632,000, or 12%, to $4.6 million
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted its second quarterly loss in a row as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.