AIRSHOW-Turkey's Chinese missile system won't work with US, NATO- US official

| DUBAI
DUBAI Nov 21 If Turkey buys a missile defense
system from China, it would not be able to integrate it with
NATO or U.S. systems and would miss out on decades of training,
support and upgrades that come with U.S. systems, a top U.S.
official said at the Dubai Airshow.
Heidi Grant, Air Force deputy undersecretary for
international affairs, said Turkey was a sovereign country and
had the right to spend its funds on whatever it liked.
But U.S. officials have explained to Turkey that proceeding
with a decision to purchase a system made by a Chinese firm
under U.S. sanctions would reduce its ability to coordinate
missile defense activities with NATO and the United States.
"If they select a system that's not inter-operable, that's
their choice. They've chosen not to be inter-operable," Grant
told Reuters in an interview. "Our role is to make sure they're
informed of our recommendation of the best systems to be
inter-operable with the U.S."
Grant said military officials around the world were
clamoring for increased ability to operate in coalitions with
the United States and other partners.
"In the dialogues I have, the partners want to be part of
us," Grant said. "They know that our technology is the most
capable technology. They know that we'll be there for 20-plus
years for the sustainment, for the training, for the (concept of
operations), and for the upgrades. We're a trusted partner."
General Akin Ozturk, the head of the Turkish air force, on
Saturday told an air chiefs conference his country's decision to
buy a $3.4 billion missile defense system from a Chinese company
was not final, and could still change.
Turkey announced in September it had chosen the FD-2000
long-range air and missile defense system built by China
Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp over rival offers
from Franco-Italian Eurosam SAMP/T and Raytheon Co.
It said China offered the most competitive terms and would
allow co-production in Turkey, but the decision caused alarm in
NATO countries worried about China's growing clout. The Chinese
firm is also under U.S. sanctions for violating the Iran, North
Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act.
Reuters reported last week that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin
Corp are considering ways to sweeten their offer to
build a Patriot missile defense system for Turkey, although no
decisions had been made.
Industry executives familiar with the matter this week told
Reuters that U.S. government officials had been very pro-active
in terms of trying to understand Turkey's decision and what
changes could be made to the U.S. offering.
"The question is what does Turkey want, what does Turkey
need to change the decision. That's really the root of the issue
and that is being assessed by the U.S. government right now.
It's truly government led," said one industry executive who was
not authorized to speak publicly.
Industry executives said Raytheon's Patriot offering was
over $1 billion more expensive than the Chinese system chosen by
Turkey, but China also offered higher levels of technology
transfer and co-production.
"The gap is uncloseable with a price reduction," said one of
the executives.
Turkey's choice of a Chinese system is complicated by the
fact that the manufacturer is under U.S. sanctions for shipping
equipment to banned countries.
Turkey has dismissed the notion that any of its defence
firms would be blacklisted if they work with CPMIEC.
Murad Bayar, Turkey's Undersecretary for Defence Industries,
told Reuters at a NATO industry forum last week that Turkish
firms had worked with China on past weapons deals and he did not
expect them to face sanctions given strict rules aimed at
ensuring compliance with NATO regulations.
"The procedures on clearance are seriously followed by these
companies and we don't see a big risk in this regard," Bayar
said, adding that Turkey "vigorously" applied the rules.
"The U.S. sanctions on CPMIEC are a result of U.S.
legislation and concern the U.S.'s own procurement. This could
only involve Turkish companies if there is a violation," he
said. "But ... we don't think such a risk would materialise."