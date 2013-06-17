AIRSHOW-Brazil's Embraer pushes E-Jets deeper into Bombardier turf

PARIS, June 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer will
launch on Monday a bigger and more efficient lineup of
commercial jets entering service in 2018, pushing deeper into a
segment that rival Bombardier has staked out with its new
narrow-body CSeries.
Embraer SA plans to add three rows of seats to
its biggest jet, the E-195, and one row to the E-175, a
spokesman told Reuters. The second generation of E-Jets will
drop the smallest model, the E-170.
The top-selling E-190 will be the first of the next
generation delivered with upgraded avionics and geared turbofan
engines from Pratt & Whitney. Details of the lineup are expected
at a Paris Airshow press conference later on Monday.
The more efficient engines could help Embraer hold its
recent leadership of the 70- to 120-seat segment, fending off
new challengers like Japan's Mitsubishi Regional Jet while
keeping pressure on Canadian rival Bombardier.
The big question is whether Embraer, the world's third
largest commercial planemaker, has the orders to launch its new
lineup with a splash.
On Friday, the company announced the late addition of a
second air show press conference regarding commercial jets,
stoking expectations it has plenty of news to make. Embraer
declined to comment on the order speculation.
Industry giants Airbus and Boeing Co have
unlocked a torrent of fresh demand in the past two years with
their re-engined narrow-body aircraft, raising the industry's
bar for fuel efficiency.
Bombardier which has competed for decades with Embraer in
the smaller regional jet segment, is aiming its 110- to 130-seat
CSeries at the lower end of the narrow-body market, but has
booked just 177 firm orders.
The new version of Embraer's biggest commercial jet, the
E-195, would seat 118 passengers in its dual class format,
squarely in the middle of the CSeries lineup.