AIRSHOW-Boeing near deal to sell 100 737 MAX to AerCap - sources

PARIS, June 12 Boeing Co is close to a
long-sought deal to sell 100 of its 737 MAX passenger jets to
Dutch aircraft leasing company AerCap, two people
familiar with the deal said on Friday.
The deal, likely to be announced at next week's Paris
Airshow, would be worth around $11 billion at list prices.
AerCap inherited negotiations from U.S. leasing company ILFC
which it bought last year. ILFC had refused to join a wave of
leasing company orders for the revamped 737 MAX, saying the
terms must be right, a position later echoed by AerCap.
Earlier this week, AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said
the June 15-21 air show was likely to produce fewer orders this
year than in the past, presenting an ideal time to negotiate
with planemakers for favourable deals.
Boeing and AerCap denied to comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)