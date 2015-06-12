AIRSHOW-Boeing near deal to sell 100 737 MAX to AerCap - sources

PARIS, June 12 Boeing Co is close to a long-sought deal to sell 100 of its 737 MAX passenger jets to Dutch aircraft leasing company AerCap, two people familiar with the deal said on Friday.

The deal, likely to be announced at next week's Paris Airshow, would be worth around $11 billion at list prices.

AerCap inherited negotiations from U.S. leasing company ILFC which it bought last year. ILFC had refused to join a wave of leasing company orders for the revamped 737 MAX, saying the terms must be right, a position later echoed by AerCap.

Earlier this week, AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said the June 15-21 air show was likely to produce fewer orders this year than in the past, presenting an ideal time to negotiate with planemakers for favourable deals.

Boeing and AerCap denied to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)