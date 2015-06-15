版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 15:54 BJT

AIRSHOW-Air Lease Corp orders Airbus planes worth $700 mln

PARIS, June 15 Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp has placed a firm order for one A350-900, one A321ceo and three A320ceo planes from Airbus, the European planemaker said at the Paris air show on Monday.

The order is worth $700 million based on list prices. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐